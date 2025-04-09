ICS sixth and eight grade boys volleyball | Teams of the Week

Republic-Times- April 9, 2025

The Republic-Times Teams of the Week are the Immaculate Conception School sixth and eighth grade boys volleyball teams. Both squads recently won Diocesan championships and are coached by Jodi Hentscher-Johnson. The ICS sixth grade squad went 9-4 on the season, with the eight grade squad going 16-3. Team members of the sixth grade team are Rhett Johnson, Wyatt Witges, Trey Keeven, Jackson Hunt, Emmett Bodinet, Knox Kennedy, Kelton Hines, Brody Kenner and Murphy Furlow. Team member of the eighth grade squad are Emmett Gilbreth, Luke Homeyer, Tyler Johnson, Bryce Frierdich, Evan Sheehan, Wiley Sasser, Isaac Thieret, Drew Boyd, Dylan Stuckmeyer, Nicholas Juengling, Tyler LoPorto and Nate Hoefft.  

