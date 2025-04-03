ICS eighth grade volleyball | Team of the Week
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Immaculate Conception School eighth grade volleyball squad which won the school’s first regional championship in the sport earlier this month. The Crusaders advanced to the SIJHSAA Class M state tournament, ending their season with a loss to Nashville. The Crusaders finished with a record of 19-9. Pictured in front, from left, are Olivia Day, Emmalyn Sander, Violet McGuire, Addison Homeyer, Lizzy Wittenauer and Katalina Acevedo; back row: Coach Kyle Doerr, Emelia Doerr, Morgan Conrad, Faith Jansen, Audrey Homeyer, Alaina Patton, Jaycee Jackson and Coach Mandy McGuire.