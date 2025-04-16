West Park Bowl youth bowling | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- April 16, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the West Park Bowl youth bowling squad. Composed of bowlers from Waterloo and Columbia, the West Park Bowl team won its first ever championship in the Junior Bowling Club of St. Louis Travel League. This league is composed of 14 teams of bowlers from as far north and west as St. Charles, Mo., as far south as Imperial, Mo., and as far east as Belleville. West Park’s team was the youngest in the league, consisting of one fourth grader, two sixth graders, one seventh grader, and four eighth graders. High scorers in the championship were Jack Hunsucker’s 244 and Sam Beck’s 237. The team’s trophy is on display at West Park Bowl in Columbia for the next year. Pictured, front row, from left, are Baylee Huelsman and Carter Huelsman; back row: Hunsucker, Beck, Eli Reichert, Alex Loughary, Ella Hitzemann and Olivia Brandenburger.

