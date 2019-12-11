Ice Eagles soar; Raging Bulldogs fall

Columbia Ice Eagles head coach Kevin Feager talks to his players between periods against Freeburg-Waterloo earlier this season.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs are still in first place, but are unbeaten no more.

The Raging Bulldogs (11-1) dropped a 2-1 contest to Belleville in East Alton on Monday night.

Joe Lugge notched the only goal for Freeburg-Waterloo, which remains ahead of Vianney (9-1-1) in the MVCHA standings.

On Thursday, the Raging Bulldogs blasted Wood River, 12-0. Nick Mumford recorded a hat trick and Logan Ganz and Braydon Richey notched two goals each.

Mumford leads the team in scoring this season with 13 goals and 13 assists.

Freeburg-Waterloo took care of Bethalto on Tuesday night, 13-1. Jacob Dinkelman recorded a hat trick and Lugge contributed two goals and four assists.

The Raging Bulldogs will face Belleville in a rematch this coming Tuesday night at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

Columbia (9-1) sits in third place following Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Alton.

Collin Schmidt, Joe Soetaert, Jack Augustin, Nick Wolff and Josh O’Leary scored for the Ice Eagles.

Columbia won 9-0 over Wood River last Tuesday. Dylan Lalk notched a hat trick with an assist. Eli DeFosset added two goals.

DeFosset leads Columbia in scoring this season with 11 goals and three assists.

Columbia battles O’Fallon at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex this Thursday night.