Eagles outlast Bulldogs

In a rivalry hoops clash, Columbia received a scare from Waterloo before emerging victorious last Wednesday at the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic.

The Bulldogs led 6-5 after the first quarter, but the Eagles went on a 14-5 run in the second quarter to build up a 19-11 halftime advantage.

Columbia continued its surge in the third quarter, building up a 29-15 edge entering the final frame.

The Bulldogs turned the tide by applying full court pressure in the fourth quarter. This led to easy baskets in transition and allowed Waterloo to climb back in the game.

The contest was tied 31-31 with about four minutes remaining.

The Eagles regained their footing, however, pulling away at the end for a 44-33 win.

Columbia’s Jackson Holmes was the star of the night, scoring 19 points with 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Austin Balabas led the ‘Dogs with 10 points and five rebounds. Balabas and Ian Schrader are tied for the team scoring lead this season at 5.5 points per game.

Waterloo (0-5) shot just 26 percent from the floor for the game, including 0-for-14 from three-point range.

The Bulldogs lost at home to Freeburg on Tuesday, 45-40. Waterloo trailed 15-5 after the first quarter but battled back. Jake Wade scored 15 points and Schrader added 10 points for the ‘Dogs, who host Triad this Friday night.

Columbia (4-1) closed out tourney play with a 54-37 win over Wesclin on Friday.

The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter, but the Eagles outscored the Warriors in every quarter the rest of the way.

Holmes turned in another sensational effort for Columbia, scoring 24 points with seven rebounds and four blocks. The younger brother of past CHS hoops greats Jonny and Jordan Holmes, Jackson was named to the all-tourney team.

Columbia, which shot 56 percent from the floor in Friday’s win, posted a 47-43 home win over Roxana on Tuesday. Jacob O’Connor led the way with 14 points and Holmes added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Columbia plays at Granite City on Friday and at MICDS on Saturday.

In other hoops action, Gibault (3-2) lost at home to New Athens on Tuesday, 53-47. The Hawks led 23-18 at halftime but New Athens went on a 23-7 third quarter run.

Ryan Bollinger scored 11 points to lead the Hawks, who host Metro-East Lutheran on Friday before battling Duchesne at MICDS on Saturday.

Max Kostelac leads the Hawks this season at 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Will Simonton is averaging 10.5 points per game and is shooting 92 percent from free-throw line.

Kameron Hanvey is averaging nearly 10 points per game.

Valmeyer (4-2) won 78-42 over Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Saturday.

Five players scored in double digits, led by Jacob Rowold with 18 points.

Riley McCarthy scored 14 points with eight rebounds and nine assists. Philip Reinhardt also scored 14 points.

Henry Weber scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked seven shots.

Jordan McSchooler added 10 points and eight rebounds.

For the game, the Pirates shot 60 percent from the floor.

On Tuesday, Valmeyer posted a 77-27 victory over Lebanon. Rowold scored 19 points, McCarthy scored 16 points and John Fausz added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Valmeyer visits rival New Athens on Friday.

Dupo (0-6) lost 49-30 to McKinley on Thursday and dropped a 48-31 contest to New Athens on Friday.

The Tigers were outrebounded 30-16 and committed 17 turnovers in Friday’s loss.

Chase Mantz scored 12 points for the Tigers, who played at Marissa on Tuesday, host Lebanon on Friday and play at Red Bud on Saturday.

Tyler Touchette leads Dupo in scoring this season at 10.3 points per game.