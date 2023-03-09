Hunka | Pet of the Week

Hunka is all ears and tongue! He loves to play in the yard with his dog friends. Pool time is fun too. He is good with children and housetrained.

Hunka is one year old and weighs 60 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an application on our website. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter.