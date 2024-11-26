Hockey teams keep winning

Austin Hopfinger

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association season keeps skating along, and both local teams have started strong out of the gate.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs entered play this week at 5-2, having won two games last week. The team added to its win total on Monday.

Behind a four-goal game from Layne Wilkens and a 34-save showing from goalie Logan Sherman, the Raging Bulldogs won 5-1 over Bethalto on Monday.

Freeburg-Waterloo battled Alton on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Raging Bulldogs won 4-0 over Triad at the McKendree RecPlex in O’Fallon. Wilkens scored twice with an assist and Austin Hopfinger added a goal and assist. Sherman had a 24-save shutout in net.

Last Tuesday, it was a 2-1 win for Freeburg-Waterloo over Highland. Sherman was stellar in net once again with 19 saves. Scoring goals for the Raging Bulldogs were Aidan Banning and Zach Bonenberger.

Next week, Freeburg-Waterloo battles Collinsville on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. at the McKendree RecPlex.

Columbia entered play this week with a 3-1-1 record, the last game being a 6-5 victory over Alton on Nov. 18.

The Eagles picked up a thrilling 1-0 victory over Granite City on Monday, with senior Jack Reuss scoring the game’s only goal.

In six games, Reuss has netted 18 goals and contributed an assist.

Columbia plays Tuesday against Highland, then Dec. 5 against Highland again at RP Lumber Center. Puck drop is at 8 p.m.