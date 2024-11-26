Boys basketball season tips off 

Columbia’s River Randall goes up for a basket during the first half of Monday’s win against Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the Wesclin Tournament. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com

The 2024-25 high school boys basketball season tipped off this week, as a couple of local teams are competing in Thanksgiving holiday tournaments.

Columbia, led by 6-foot-8 senior Sam Donald, began its season in the Wesclin Tournament on Monday night against Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

The Eagles won easily, 74-45. Columbia led 21-7 after the first quarter. Brody Landgraf scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to led the Eagles. Donald added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

In addition to Donald, who will play hoops at NCAA Division I Bellarmine University next season, the Eagles have added talented transfers River Randall from Florida and Division I recruit Eddie Smajic from Vianney to the roster. Smajic is recovering from knee surgery, however, and will join the lineup sometime in December. Randall scored 12 points in his Eagles debut on Monday.

Columbia continued Wesclin tourney play against Nashville on Tuesday, then battles Mater Dei in the tourney at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Eagles conclude this tourney on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Wesclin.

Waterloo opened its season in the Alton Tournament, taking on the host squad Monday night. The Bulldogs led 14-4 after first quarter but ultimately lost 49-42. Waterloo was led by 6-foot-10 senior Alex Stell, a University of Illinois Springfield commit, with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

The Bulldogs continue tourney play against Belleville East on Friday night, then battle Jennings at 11 a.m. and Ritenour at 4 p.m. Saturday to end the tournament.

The Bulldogs will play this coming Tuesday at Wesclin.

Gibault, which lost its top two scorers from last year due to graduation, tipped off its season Monday night at Pinckneyville. The Hawks lost 79-28.

The Hawks will be playing in the Trico Tournament that begins Saturday with a 6 p.m. contest against Carterville. Gibault then faces Trico at 7:45 p.m. Monday, Red Bud at 6 p.m. Dec. 4, and Steeleville at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 to conclude the tourney.

Valmeyer opened its season Tuesday night at Red Bud, then plays in the Valley Park Tournament that starts 6:30 p.m. Monday against DuBourg.

The Pirates are led by seniors Aiden Crossin and Landon Roy, who both averaged double digits in scoring last season.

Dupo opened its season with a 48-31 loss to KIPP St. Louis on Monday.