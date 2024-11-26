Girls just wanna play hoops

Waterloo’s Aubrey Heck dribbles during a game last week in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

All four local high school girls basketball squads participated in tournaments last week to tip off the season.

Valmeyer did not have enough players to field a hoops team this winter, leaving Columbia, Waterloo, Gibault and Dupo as the teams in this coverage area.

Columbia (2-1) placed second in the annual Columbia Tip-Off Classic, falling in a close contest Saturday against Carlyle, 63-60.

The Eagles led 20-15 after the first quarter, but Carlyle battled back to take charge late.

Sam Schmuke led the way for Columbia with 23 points and eight steals. Ava Langhans added 12 points.

Following a win last Monday over Greenville to open tourney play, the Eagles won 57-48 over Father McGivney last Wednesday.

Jordan Holten led Columbia in Wednesday’s win with 15 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Schmuke added 13 points and six steals. Ava Mathews added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Columbia hosted Jerseyville on Tuesday, and will host Wood River on Dec. 5.

Waterloo (1-2) also competed in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic, losing two of three games.

The Bulldogs ended tourney play with a 68-32 defeat at the hands of Belleville East on Saturday. Waterloo was outscored 35-6 in the second half.

Mallory Thompson led the way for Waterloo with 11 points and five rebounds.

Following a 33-26 loss to Father McGivney to open tourney play last Monday, the Bulldogs won 49-42 over Greenville last Wednesday. Sam Juelfs scored 14 points, with Kristin Smith contributing 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Aubrey Heck added 10 points.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Belleville West, hosts Highland on Monday and hosts Red Bud next Tuesday.

Gibault (2-1) competed in the Dupo Cat Classic, winning two of three games.

The Hawks ended tourney play with a 50-20 victory over New Athens on Saturday. Karmon Grohmann, a junior, led the team with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six steals. Claire Higgenson added 13 points.

On Thursday, Gibault won 41-23 over Metro East Lutheran. Kamille Grohmann, a senior, led the Hawks with 14 points.

Last Tuesday, Gibault lost 45-44 in overtime to Mt. Olive to open tourney play. Kamille Grohmann had 20 points, seven rebounds, eight steals and seven blocks. Olivia Biffar added 15 points.

The Hawks hosted Marissa on Tuesday, then play Monday at New Athens and Tuesday at home against Chester.

Dupo (1-2) lost two of three games at its season-opening tournament.

Following losses last Monday to Roxana and last Wednesday to New Athens, the Tigers won 26-17 over Metro East Lutheran on Saturday.

The Tigers played Monday at Red Bud and will host Bunker Hill this coming Monday.