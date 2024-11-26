Hayes van Breusegen

The Monroe County high school soccer scene once again continued a longstanding tradition of success, with Columbia placing fourth in the state in Class 1A and Waterloo winning a third straight regional in Class 2A.

Here is the Republic-Times All-Local Boys Soccer Team for the 2024 season.

FIRST TEAM

Hayes van Breusegen, Columbia. A senior leader for the Eagles, he received Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State recognition after scoring 33 goals and seven assists.

Brady Hemminghaus, Columbia. A senior goalkeeper, Hemminghaus earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-Sectional Sportsmanship honors after posting a 0.91 goals against average and .851 save percentage for the Eagles.

Micah James, Columbia. This senior midfielder also received IHSSCA All-Sectional recognition after recording 17 goals and 18 assists this season.

Trent Glaenzer, Waterloo. A junior midfielder, Glaenzer earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and first team All-Mississippi Valley Conference nods after scoring 10 goals and recording three assists for the Bulldogs.

Caeden Wille, Waterloo. A senior leader for the Bulldogs, Wille was an IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention and first team All-MVC selection after leading the Bulldogs in scoring with 19 goals and five assists.

Michael Wessel, Gibault. A senior, Wessel led the Hawks in scoring this season with 18 goals and seven assists.

Sully Bonaldi, Columbia. Yet another senior, Bonaldi was a solid defender for the Eagles.

Hudson Maddox, Waterloo. A sophomore defender, Maddox earned second team All-MVC honors for his solid play.

Liam Bivins, Columbia. The senior presence was strong on the Eagles, as evidenced by Bivins with his 17 goals and 10 assists.

Luke DeWilde, Columbia. He scored 16 goals and had 12 assists this season, and will look to improve upon those numbers next year.

Ty Kinzinger, Waterloo. A senior midfielder, Kinzinger was selected second team All-MVC after recording eight goals and six assists.

SECOND TEAM

Quentin Frentzel, Columbia. Another senior on the Eagles, he recorded 12 goals and 14 assists this season.

Korbin Meister, Waterloo. A junior midfielder, Meister earned second team All-MVC accolades with a goal scored and 10 assists.

Ryan Biffar, Gibault. This senior made his presence felt on the soccer pitch, finishing with 12 goals and six assists.

Ripken Voelker, Valmeyer. A junior, Voelker led the Pirates this season in scoring with seven goals and five assists.

Jack Fromme, Columbia. Yet another senior for the Eagles, he shined on defense once again.

Isaiah Mallery, Waterloo. A sophomore midfielder, Mallery received honorable mention All-MVC after scoring seven goals and recording two assists. The future looks bright.

Parker Lacroix, Waterloo. A junior goalkeeper, he received honorable mention All-MVC honors this season.

Austin Stern, Gibault. This junior led the Hawks in blocks on the season and will look to improve his overall numbers next season.

Grady Friedrich, Gibault. He scored four goals and had eight assists this season for the Hawks.

Ethan Roy, Valmeyer. He scored five goals and recorded an assist this season for the Pirates.

John Bollone, Gibault. This senior Eagle Scout showed his soccer skills by scoring four goals and dishing out four assists for the Hawks.

SPECIAL MENTION

Drew Elliot (Columbia), Owen Worcester (Columbia), Nathan Rein (Columbia), Drew Hagedorn (Gibault), Jay Rader (Waterloo), Trey Breitenstein (Waterloo), Konnor Stephens (Waterloo), Gavin Rau (Valmeyer), Sam Bollone (Gibault), Crawford Bryant (Columbia)