Hockey teams keep battling

Brayden Richey

The ice rinks are busy as high school hockey teams continue to skate through the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association regular season.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs are 4-2-2 following two recent victories.

On Thursday, Freeburg-Waterloo won 4-0 over Alton. Brayden Richey led the way on offense with two goals for the Raging Bulldogs.

On Nov. 21, Freeburg-Waterloo picked up a 6-2 victory over Collinsville. Michael Gildehaus netted a hat trick and Conner Blair continued his strong season with two goals and an assist for the victors.

Freeburg-Waterloo battled Belleville on Tuesday, falling 4-2.

The Raging Bulldogs play Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon, and then take on Vianney on Monday night in Fenton, Mo.

The Columbia Ice Eagles (4-3) faced off against O’Fallon on Monday night, falling 4-2. Nathan Carr and Ryan Foster scored for Columbia, with Sam Muren assisting on both.

On Nov. 22, the Ice Eagles were victorious to the tune of 4-1 over Wood River. Cam Ax, Carr, Rece Sanderson and Kraig Spisak all scored for Columbia.

The Ice Eagles took on Edwardsville East on Tuesday, battle Belleville in East Alton on Thursday and play Highland in Granite City this coming Monday.