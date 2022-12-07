Bulldogs named all-conference

Several fall sports athletes from Waterloo High School received recognition from the Mississippi Valley Conference for their accomplishments.

Players on the WHS football team, which won its first playoff game since 1994, earning all-conference accolades from the MVC were Evan Davis (first team), Hunter Gould (first team), Jason Hooser (first team), Harrison Bartosik (first team), Bryce Reese (first team), Koby Osterhage (second team), Dylan Jackson (second team), Wyatt Fink (second team), Gavin Lich (second team), Max Mitchell (second team), Lexi Stephens (second team), Ethan Bass (honorable mention), Aden Hunter (honorable mention), Ian Liefer (honorable mention) and Curtis Crossen (honorable mention).

In boys soccer, Bulldogs receiving all-conference kudos were Caeden Wille (first team), Brenden Eschmann (first team), Eli Schwehr (second team), Grant Eugea (honorable mention) and Ethan Gardner (honorable mention).

In volleyball, WHS players named all-conference were Josie Briggs (first team), Emma Day (first team) and Lilly Heck (second team).

In girls tennis, WHS players Kailey Walter, Teagan Nodorft and Rylee Ivers all received first team all-MVC recognition.

In boys golf, Jaden Schwartz was named first team all-conference.

In girls golf, both Reese Kite and Calli Smith received first team all-MVC honors.

In cross country, Joe Schwartz, Austin Corey, Morgan Stratton and Justin Witt received all-conference recognition for the WHS boys and Cameron Crump, Angelynn Kanyuck, Ava Rau, Danielle Mudd, Chloe Aubuschon and Kamryn Rader were all-conference honorees for the WHS girls.