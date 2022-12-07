Hall of Fame nod for ‘Bergy’

Jeremiah Bergheger

The family of the late Jeremiah Bergheger was notified last week that the former baseball star will be inducted into the National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023. The Field of Honor for this Hall of Fame is at GEBHOF Park in Evansville, Ind.

A brick paver in Bergheger’s name will be placed with other inductees in the park.

Bergheger, a 1996 Waterloo High School graduate, died this past August at the age of 44.

“Bergy” played ball at Southwestern Illinois College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the late 1990s and then for the Valmeyer Lakers of the Mon-Clair League. Jeremiah hit .541 to lead the entire Mon-Clair League in hitting in 2002. He played for the Gateway Grizzlies, Cook County Cheetahs and River City Rascals of the Frontier League in the 2000s before returning to playing in the Mon-Clair League in addition to serving as a trainer and teacher of the game.

He last played with the St. Louis Spikes of the Mon-Clair League during the 2021 season.