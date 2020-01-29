Girls hoopsters back to winning ways

Pictured with their parents, from left, Columbia High School girls basketball seniors Avrie Barthel, Paige Becker, Aryn Henke, McKenna Litteken and Casey Wagner are honored prior to the senior night contest Monday night against Carlyle.

A couple of local teams snapped losing streaks last week as the girls basketball regular season enters the home stretch.

Columbia (10-13) has won two straight following a seven-game skid.

The Eagles followed up last Monday’s win over Granite City with a 60-32 victory at home Monday over Cahokia Conference foe Carlyle on senior night.

Taylor Holten led Columbia with 16 points and senior Avrie Barthel contributed nine points, seven rebounds and five blocks against Carlyle.

The Eagles host Oakville on Thursday and Freeburg on Monday.

Holten and freshman Karsen Jany lead the team in scoring at nine points per game, followed by senior Aryn Henke at 8.4 points per game.

Valmeyer (2-17) snapped its 13-game losing streak with a 40-36 win over Steeleville on Friday.

Ariana Gibbs paced the Pirates with 21 points and Sierra Hohnbaum scored 16 points. Gibbs, Hohnbaum and Lexi Davis have been the top performers this season for Valmeyer.

The Pirates lost at Waterloo on Saturday and dropped a 53-23 contest to Marissa on Monday.

The Pirates play at Dupo on Thursday and host Steeleville on Monday.

Waterloo improved to 10-11 on the season with its 60-12 win over Valmeyer on Saturday.

Sam Lindhorst led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Jacey Baum added 10 points.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo pulled out a 56-55 win at Mascoutah. Ali Scace scored 13 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Aubrey Hubbard leads the ‘Dogs in scoring at 9.3 points per game, including 40.5 percent shooting from three-point range and 90 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Lindhorst is averaging nine points per game and leads the team in steals.

Waterloo hosts cross-town rival Gibault on Thursday before traveling to Civic Memorial on Monday.

Gibault (14-10) plays at Rosati-Kain on Wednesday prior to Thursday’s clash with Waterloo, then plays at Brussels on Friday.

The Hawks are led by senior Ashlyn Wightman, who’s averaging 14.2 points, 10 rebounds and 3.54 blocks per game and junior Maddie Davis, who’s averaging nearly 10 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.83 assists and 2.8 steals per contest.

Dupo (11-9) won its fourth straight game, 51-28 over Steeleville last Tuesday. Octavia Heidelberg led the Tigers with 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and four blocks.

With Heidelberg out of the lineup, the Tigers dropped a 36-21 contest to Sparta on Monday. Dupo shot just 15 percent from the floor for the game.

Dupo hosted Steeleville on Tuesday, hosts Valmeyer on Thursday and plays at Marissa on Monday.

Heidelberg leads the team at 11.6 points and 14.8 rebounds per game on the season.