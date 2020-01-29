Winning winter for WHS wrestling

The Waterloo High School wrestling team honored seniors Dalton Blanchard and Cole Glowacki and thier parents during a home match Thursday night against Sparta and Red Bud.

The Waterloo High School wrestling team is enjoying one of its most successful seasons this winter.

The Bulldogs defeated Murphysboro but lost to Collinsville on Friday, taking their overall season record to 14-8. The school record for wins in a season is 19.

Waterloo split matches against Belleville West and Sparta last week.

“In the midst of individual goals, our guys are looking toward a pretty big achievement as a group, too,” Waterloo wrestling coach Chase Guercio said.

Individually, sophomore Jordan Sommers is 22-3 and currently ranked ninth in the entire state at 195 pounds.

“Jordan has such a burning desire to be great that it motivates not only the kids in the room, but us as coaches as well,” Guercio said. “He wants to be the first Waterloo wrestler to ever place at the state tournament.”

Junior heavyweight Brett Howard is 26-6 on the season and sophomore Brandon Lloyd is 27-7 at 160 pounds.

“Brett has been a consistent hammer for us all season long,” Guercio said. “He provides a huge mismatch at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, that most heavyweights can’t deal with.”

Guercio added that Lloyd has the best attitude on the team.

“He has a very bright future and if he chooses to wrestle in college, some team is going to get a great one with him,” the coach said.

The school record for individual wins is 38, set by Austin Stewart a few years ago.

Gavin Hearren, a 113-pound sophomore, is 20-11 on the season.

“Retention has been great this year,” Guercio said. “We started and ended the season with about 35 kids and we only start one senior in our lineup, so most of those kids will be back next season.”