Girls hoop it up in Red Bud

From left, Waterloo’s Liv Coulson, Columbia’s Taylor Holten and Waterloo’s Rylee Ivers wait for a possible rebound at the free-throw line during a recent game.

Tournament time continues for local high school girls basketball squads this week.

After competing in the Candy Cane Classic at Gibault Catholic High School prior to Christmas break, Waterloo, Columbia and Gibault are playing this week in the Red Bud holiday Tournament.

Waterloo (15-3) is seeking its third tourney title of the season, having won the Columbia Tip-Off Tournament and Candy Cane Classic.

The Bulldogs opened the Red Bud tourney with a 54-13 win over Roxana on Monday. Waterloo led 37-7 at halftime.

Norah Gum once again led the ‘Dogs with 18 points and nine rebounds. Liv Coulson added 13 points and five rebounds. Sam Lindhorst contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six steals.

Gum is averaging 17.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season.

Waterloo faced Wood River on Tuesday night, winning 83-39, and will take on Red Bud at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Columbia (9-6) opened Red Bud tourney play with a 46-29 win over Gibault (5-9) on Monday. The Eagles led 25-15 at halftime.

Taylor Holten scored 11 points and Sam Schmuke added 10 points to lead Columbia.

On Tuesday, the Eagles dismantled Marissa, 57-34. Taylor Holten scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jordan Holten added 13 points as Columbia outscored Marissa 30-17 in the second half.

The Eagles continue play Wednesday against Althoff and Carlyle.

Jany, a junior guard, leads Columbia in scoring at nearly 15 points per game.

Columbia and Waterloo play a rivalry game Monday night at Waterloo High School.

Following the opening round loss to Columbia, Gibault dropped a 42-22 contest to Althoff on Monday. The Hawks trailed 16-2 after the first quarter and 25-4 at halftime.

Kailynne Small, a sophomore, leads Gibault in scoring this season at 20 points per game.

The Hawks continue tourney play Tuesday against Carlyle and Wednesday against Marissa.

Dupo (8-4) is competing in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Tournament in Centralia this week.

The Tigers opened this tourney with a 42-29 win over Bluford Webber on Monday. Octavia Heidelberg scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked seven shots. T’yonna Burris added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Heidelberg leads the Tigers this season at nearly 16 points and 13 rebounds per game.

Dupo continued tourney play Tuesday against Staunton.