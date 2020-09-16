Girls golfers going for the greens

Pictured, Columbia’s Malia Kossina tees off during a recent match.

High school girls golf teams are seeing just how low their scores can go in preparation for regional tournaments in early October.

On Monday, the Columbia High School girls golf squad won nine-hole a match against Breese Central and Red Bud, shooting a 185.

Malia Kossina continued her solid season for the Eagles, shooting a 37 for top score overall. Marissa Maldonado shot a 45 for Columbia.

On Saturday, Columbia competed in the 18-hole Alton Classic at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey. The Eagles shot a 386, led by Kossina in 26th place with an 88. Maldonado and Mae Descher each shot a 97.

On Thursday, Columbia girls and boys golfers paired for the Belleville East Co-Ed Challenge at Tamarack. The pairing of Maldonado and Spencer Tate led the Eagles with a 71, followed by Kossina and Alex Patrick with a 73.

Last Tuesday, Columbia edged rival Waterloo by one stroke, 184 to 185 to win a match that also included Mascoutah and Gibault.

Kossina shot a 41 to lead all golfers, followed by Waterloo’s Calli Smith with a 43. Descher shot a 45 for the Eagles.

Gibault was led by Maliyah Phillips with a 56.

Waterloo bounced back from that narrow defeat to win a match against Freeburg and Valmeyer at North County Country Club in Red Bud with a 179 last Wednesday.

Smith shot a career low 35 for top overall score.

“She’s been playing very well over the last couple weeks,” Waterloo girls golf head coach Jacob Flick said of the sophomore.

Lidia Kaltenbronn shot a 44 and Lexi Stumpf shot a 47 for the Bulldogs.

Valmeyer was led by Ashlyn Berning and Addyson Kimberlin, both shooting a 59.

On Thursday, Waterloo shot a 185 to defeat Father McGivney, Granite City, Gibault and Valmeyer.

Smith was the top overall golfer again, shooting a 38. Stumpf shot a 47 and Kaltenbronn shot a 48 for the ‘Dogs.

Phillips shot a 51 to lead the Hawks.

Also on Thursday, Dupo shot a 240 in a match at Bethalto. Civic Memorial won with a score of 191.

Gibault is hosting the girls golf regionals at Acorns Golf Links on Wednesday, Oct. 7.