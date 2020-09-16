Hawks stay hot on the links

Pictured is the Gibault Catholic High School boys golf team with its second place plaque at the Nashville Invitational Tournament on Thursday. The Hawks tied Mater Dei for the top score but lost on a tiebreaker.

Following its Monroe County Tournament title the week before, the Gibault Catholic High School boys golf team tied Mater Dei at the Nashville Invitational Tournament on Thursday.

Both teams shot a nine-hole score of 154, so the winner was ultimately decided by the best fifth golfer score.

That went to Mater Dei.

Three golfers – including Gibault’s Ryan Kruse and Ryan Bollinger – tied for the top overall score at an even par 36. Kruse won the playoff hole with a birdie.

Other teams competing in the tourney were Nashville, Chester, Wesclin, Okawville, Sparta, Breese Central, Murphysboro and Greenville.

On Monday, Gibault continued its successful fall season by shooting a 159 at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo to defeat Christ Our Rock Lutheran and Father McGivney.

The top Hawks golfer on this day was Alex Sweeney, who shot a 38. Teammate Ian Bollinger was just one stroke behind with a 39.

Gibault head golf coach Steve Bergheger said the Hawks will host the regional tournament, which is set for Oct. 6 at Acorns Golf Links.

In other recent golf action, the Columbia boys and girls golf teams paired to compete in the Belleville East Co-Ed Challenge at Tamarack on Thursday. The Columbia pairing of Spencer Tate and Marissa Maldonado led the Eagles with a 71.

Last Tuesday, the Waterloo boys shot a 192 to Dupo’s 215. Ian Schrader posted the top nine-hole score for the Bulldogs on the day with a 45. Sean Green shot a 48 for Waterloo.

Dupo was led by AJ Williams, who shot a 51.

On Monday, Waterloo shot a 170 team score to down Granite City by 30 strokes. Cooper Sandheinrich posted the top overall score on the day with a 40 for the Bulldogs.

Logan DeFosset shot a 41 and Zach Smith shot a 43 for Waterloo.

Dupo shot a 216 to New Athens’ 202 at Mystic Oak in Waterloo last Wednesday. Williams again led the Tigers with a 51.

Mason Page of New Athens won the match with a 47.

On Monday, the Dupo boys shot a 209 to lose to Metro-East Lutheran by eight strokes at Oak Brook Golf Course in Edwardsville.

Noah Chism led the Tigers with a 51, followed by Williams and Jett Ray each with a 52.