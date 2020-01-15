Girls basketball teams seek consistency

Gibault’s Melissa Bernal dribbles the ball during a recent game.

With the regular season winding into the home stretch, local high school girls basketball teams are trying to build positive momentum for the playoffs.

Gibault (13-8) is the only local squad with a winning record.

The Hawks downed Valmeyer on Monday 57-17. Ashlyn Wightman scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Maddie Davis added 10 points and 10 assists. Melissa Bernal also scored 10 points.

Gibault plays at Roxana on Wednesday, hosts Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 1 p.m. Saturday and plays at Sparta on Monday.

Last Wednesday, Gibault won 48-32 over Steeleville. Wightman scored 18 points and Davis contributed 14 points, 11 assists and six steals for the Hawks.

Last Tuesday, Gibault lost 50-42 to Father McGivney despite a 24-point effort from Wightman.

Wightman is averaging 14.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game this season.

Davis is averaging 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and nearly three steals per contest.

Waterloo (8-10) is climbing ever closer to the .500 mark as the young Bulldogs continue to gel under second-year head coach Tim Augustine.

The Bulldogs posted a 54-42 victory at home over Dupo on Saturday. Sam Lindhorst continued her solid freshman season by leading the Bulldogs with 21 points and 13 rebounds on the day. Lindhorst was 5-for-8 from three-point range.

Aubrey Hubbard added 13 points for the Bulldogs.

On Monday, Waterloo suffered a 45-32 loss at Triad. Lindhorst was the star yet again for the ‘Dogs, scoring 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Ali Scace added 12 points.

Waterloo hosts Madison on Thursday and Jerseyville on Friday.

Hubbard leads the team in scoring this season at nearly 10 points per game.

Columbia (8-11) has lost five straight games. On Saturday, the Eagles lost 49-38 at Triad.

Columbia lost at Wesclin on Thursday, 45-43. Casey Wagner led the Eagles with 11 points, followed by Aryn Henke with 10 points.

The Eagles hosted Centralia on Tuesday and will play at Breese Central on Thursday before returning home for a Monday contest with Granite City.

Karsen Jany, a freshman, leads Columbia in scoring this season at 9.4 points per game, followed by sophomore Taylor Holten at 9.3 points per game.

Dupo (7-8) picked up a 48-44 victory over Metro-East Lutheran on Monday as super sophomore Octavia Heidelberg continues to make her presence felt.

Heidelberg scored 18 points and pulled down 25 rebounds in the win.

She led the Tigers with 10 points and 18 rebounds in Saturday’s loss to Waterloo.

On Thursday, Dupo downed Madison, 51-16.

The Tigers host Red Bud on Wednesday, play at New Athens on Thursday and travel to Steeleville on Tuesday.

Heidelberg, who has improved her free throw percentage significantly from last season, is averaging 11.2 points, 15 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Valmeyer (1-14) continues to take its lumps this season. The Pirates lost to Chester, Trico and Elverado last week in the Chester tournament.

On Monday, the Pirates lost to Gibault.

Valmeyer hosts Red Bud this Saturday.