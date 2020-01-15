Raging Bulldogs barking loud in MVCHA

Raging Bulldogs senior Paul Malacarne shoots the puck during a recent game. (John Spytek photo)

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs made a big push for top dog in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association standings with an important 5-3 win over Vianney at the Affton Ice Arena on Monday night.

“It was a big win. Also a much-needed win,” Raging Bulldogs head coach Scott Roberts said.

With the victory, the Raging Bulldogs improved to 16-3 on the season, giving them 32 points in the MVCHA standings. That is good for second place at the moment.

It also gave the ‘Dogs a season sweep over Vianney.

“We now control our own destiny on whether or not we lock up the first round playoff bye,” Roberts said.

The game was tied at 0-0 after one period thanks to some solid goaltending by freshman Zoey Malacarne.

“We ran into some penalty trouble and Vianney got on top, but our boys and girls never gave up and we battled back to get the victory,” Roberts said.

Nick Mumford scored twice for the Raging Bulldogs. Logan Ganz added a goal and two assists. Also scoring for Freeburg-Waterloo were Ryan Kruse and Jacob Dinkelman.

Mumford (19 goals, 19 assists) and Ganz (25 goals, 13 assists) lead the team in scoring this season.

Last Tuesday, the Raging Bulldogs won 2-0 over Collinsville. Ganz and Brenden Kirk had the goals and Malacarne made 12 saves in net for the shutout.

“We are in the final stretch of the regular season and have to get to the top of our game heading into the playoffs, and I think (Monday) night was a very good start in doing so,” Roberts said.

Freeburg-Waterloo battles Alton in Granite City on Thursday, takes on Triad on Monday in East Alton and will face Bethalto on Tuesday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Vianney (16-3-2) won 2-0 over Collinsville on Tuesday, giving them 34 points in the MVCHA standings. Vianney is tied for first with Granite City (16-1-2), which toppled Columbia on Tuesday night, 8-2. Collin Schmidt and Joe Soetaert scored for the Ice Eagles.

Columbia (14-6-1) downed Wood River, 9-0, on Monday night. Kyle Budde scored two goals. Also scoring were Jordan Smugala, Joe Soetaert, Dylan Lalk, Jack Augustin, Josh O’Leary, Carter Schnaus and Connor Missey. Tim Barbee posted a shutout in net for the Ice Eagles.

Last Tuesday, the Ice Eagles won 8-0 over Bethalto as Lalk recorded a hat trick.

Columbia has a tough stretch of games ahead. The team takes on Vianney this Monday in Affton and will face Edwardsville in East Alton on Tuesday.

Eli DeFosset leads the Ice Eagles in scoring with 16 goals and five assists.