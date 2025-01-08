Waterloo’s Aubrey Heck is fouled during a recent game against rival Columbia.

The high school girls basketball season continues on in the new year, with three of four local teams at or above .500.

Columbia (12-4) is coming off title victories at Gibault’s Candy Cane Classic and the Waterloo Holiday Tournament.

The Eagles host Freeburg on Thursday, then play this coming Tuesday at Centralia.

Leading the way for Columbia is senior Sam Schmuke. She’s averaging 15.1 points and five steals per contest and is shooting 51 percent from three-point range.

Jordan Holten is averaging 11 points and six rebounds per game for the Eagles.

Waterloo (9-9) lost 60-40 to Belleville East on Friday despite 11 points from Kristin Smith. The Bulldogs shot just 2-for-15 from three-point range.

The Bulldogs play Wednesday at Highland, then host Freeburg this Saturday afternoon.

Smith, Sam Juelfs and Aubrey Heck are all averaging more than nine points per game this season for Waterloo.

Gibault (9-6) is trying to regroup after a dismal showing at the Waterloo tourney.

The Hawks host Metro East Lutheran on Thursday and then play Saturday at Wood River.

Leading the way this season for Gibault are Kamille Grohmann at 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, along with Karmon Grohmann at 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Dupo (2-8) hosts First Baptist Academy this coming Monday and then takes on Granite City on Tuesday.

Kylie Kloess is the top scorer so far this season for the Tigers, with Keara Prater being the top rebounder.