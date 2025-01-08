Hockey rivals battle to tie

The lone rivalry matchup of the 2024-25 campaign for two local hockey squads ended in a tie last Monday night.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Eagles met on the ice in Granite City, seeking bragging rights.

As it turns out, neither team can brag.

The score ended at 1-1, with Columbia’s Jack Reuss scoring in the first period on an assist from Cam Ax and then Freeburg-Waterloo’s Austin Hopfinger netting the equalizer in the second period on assists from Layne Wilkens and Braden Neff.

Dalton Fitzgerald made 18 saves for the Eagles.

Logan Sherman had 16 saves for the Raging Bulldogs.

Each team was called for eight minutes in penalties in the rivalry showdown.

Freeburg-Waterloo (8-8-3) next plays Thursday night against Granite City at the McKendree Rec Plex in O’Fallon. The Raging Bulldogs face first place Edwardsville in Granite City on Monday night.

Columbia (9-4-3) posted a 7-2 loss at the hands of Vianney on Thursday, getting both goals from Reuss.

There were several penalties called in the contest, including multiple fouls for fighting.

The Eagles face Collinsville on Thursday night at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville. Columbia plays Monday against Triad in Granite City.

Reuss leads the entire Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association with 29 goals.

Fitzgerald ranks among the MVCHA goalie leaders with a 2.64 goals against average and .887 save percentage.

Wilkens is the leading scorer for the Raging Bulldogs with 14 goals and 14 assists.