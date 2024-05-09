Gin Blossoms, Chris Janson headline Songs4Soldiers

Gin Blossoms

Songs4Soldiers announced Thursday morning its concert lineup for the 2024 benefit concert taking place Sept. 13-14 at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park in Columbia.

On Friday, Sept. 13, country artist Chris Janson will serve as the headliner with special guests the Joe Stamm Band and The Mighty Pines. The music starts at 6 p.m.

Janson, a native of Perryville, Mo., has charted multiple singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including “Good Vibes” and “Done” – both of which went to No. 1 on the latter.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, popular alternative rock band Gin Blossoms headlines a full day of music that begins at 3 p.m. in the park. Other acts on this day include local acts Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players, Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys Band, Dazed n Confused STL, The RetroNerds, and Fuse from the Fox Theatre Teen Talent program.

The Gin Blossoms enjoyed success with such 1990s singles as “Hey Jealousy,” “Found Out About You,” “Follow You Down,” “Til I Hear It From You” and “Allison Road.”

Fresh Burn will perform on the side stage both days this year.

Songs4Soldiers has now spent over $1.2 million on combat veterans and their families, helping them with direct needs and financial hardships.

“This concert, and more importantly, this charity, has become part of the very fabric that is Columbia, Illinois and Monroe County. It is so fun to do a ‘big city’ show in a small town. Everyone that comes and contributes feels like it is ‘their’ charity. And it is. Then, when 100 percent of the money made at the show is going directly to helping combat veterans, it just makes it even more wholesome,” Songs4Soldiers founder Dustin Row said.

Advance one-day tickets are $30, with weekend passes available for $50. Veterans can claim free tickets online by clicking here.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.