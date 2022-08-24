Gibault principal resigns

Stephen Kidd

After several days of speculation, a letter to parents of students at Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo confirmed that Stephen Kidd has resigned as the school’s principal.

No reason was given for Kidd’s resignation.

“Diocesan leaders will be working with stakeholders at Gibault toward the selection of the next principal. Rest assured that we will continue to focus on what is best for our students, their families, and the entire Gibault community,” the letter read.

Gibault Vice Principal/Athletic Director Jim Montgomery will serve as “the interim administrator at the building level and he will be supported by a number of Diocesan employees and offices,” the letter continued.

Concerns had arisen within the community concerning the employment status of Kidd following an unexpected departure on the first full day of instruction for the new school year.

Montgomery said he met with Kidd at the school Thursday morning. After discussing “several issues,” Montgomery said Kidd indicated to him that he was going to a meeting at the Diocese of Belleville, which serves as the administrative arm of area Catholic schools.

Later that morning, Montgomery was told Kidd would be out for “at least” a couple of days.

Also according to Montgomery, Gibault PE/health instructor Jim Thompson is no longer at Gibault, though it is currently unclear if that is tied to the Kidd situation.

Montgomery told the Republic-Times on Tuesday that Diocese of Belleville Superintendent Jonathan Birdsong met with Gibault school officials that morning but did not indicate the status of Kidd’s employment at that time.

According to a parent of a Gibault student who asked to remain anonymous, a number of parents have written to Birdsong to express support for Kidd as well as their concern with the situation and the lack of information provided on the matter.

The Diocese Superintendent’s Office had not responded to several requests for comment.

Kidd became principal in 2019 following the retirement of Russ Hart. Prior to that, Kidd had served as principal of St. James Catholic School in Millstadt.