Darter running for mayor

For the first time in more than 15 years, there will be a mayoral race in Waterloo as Ward III Alderman Stan Darter announced he will be challenging Mayor Tom Smith for the city’s top elected office.

While the official petition process for the April 2023 election does not begin until September, Smith announced his intention to seek another term in office last week.

Smith is still on the mend after sustaining a stroke in May, but has presided over the past three city council meetings. Longtime Alderman Clyde Heller had been serving as mayor pro-tem in Smith’s stead.

Darter, who has been a city alderman since 2015, noted the term for his seat is set to expire at the end of April 2023. His choice to run for mayor will result in a new alderman in the city’s third ward regardless of the outcome of the mayor’s race.

“After 16 years, it’s time for a change,” Darter wrote in a press release. “As mayor, I’ll bring fresh ideas and an opportunity for Waterloo to move toward the future and find our way.”

Some of Darter’s stated goals include continuing “the strong work being done on the vibrant downtown, but also extend that focus to other areas of the city.”

Darter said he would establish a program “to begin rebuilding our neglected alleys” as well as improving technology used for city services and at City Hall.

Serving as a lifetime member of Clifftop, Darter said he also desires to preserve this community’s environment.

“I thought I fully understood all the facets of this community,” Darter said. “But in my tenure as alderman, I have learned how complex – and how truly remarkable – the people, businesses and traditions of the Waterloo community truly are.”

Darter pointed to his involvement in community organizations as evidence of a “deep commitment to serving individuals.”

In addition to being a member of the Waterloo Optimist Club, Darter has served for eight years as a board member – and current president – at Human Support Services.

Darter, a veteran of the Vietnam War, is also involved with the Waterloo VFW and is currently vice commander of the Waterloo American Legion.

“Every Waterloo citizen deserves an equal voice in our community to provide ideas, guidance and constructive criticism to their elected representatives. We cannot move forward without open communication with those we serve,” Darter continued.

“As your mayor, I pledge to advocate for all Waterloo citizens, the Waterloo Police Department, and city employees. Together we can retain Waterloo’s rich tradition and bring our community into the future,” he concluded.