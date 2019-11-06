Gibault honors its veterans

A new feature at Gibault Catholic High School honors certain alumni similar to other accomplished students.

The feature is a military honor wall created by the Gibault Men’s Club to recognize alumni who have served in the armed forces.

The public will be able to see this wall firsthand Tuesday as Waterloo is hosts its annual Veterans Day ceremony in the Gibault gym at 6:30 p.m.

“I think every member of our club has a special place for the United States and veterans,” Gibault Men’s Club President Don Francescon said. “You look around the school and there are a lot of achievements and things like that, and we just thought it would be fitting to recognize these former students…”

