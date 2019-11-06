Abbey owner provides update

Pictured is an updated rendering of planned projects at the Main Street Abbey complex in Columbia.

With the Immaculate Conception School and church now completely moved to a new location off Palmer Road, the former parish grounds on Main Street in Columbia are ready to experience even more change.

In addition to the convent building being converted into a salon, cafe and apartments, the church itself has been enjoying its new role as well.

Last summer, the Main Street Abbey complex saw the former Immaculate Conception Church cathedral renovated and used as a venue for weddings and receptions.

A pavilion has also been constructed near this event center to provide a place for patrons to relax and socialize while the wedding space is converted into a reception area…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.