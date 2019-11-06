Cannabis biz ban in Waterloo

Waterloo is saying no to weed, at least when it comes to allowing recreational cannabis businesses in town.

In June, Illinois became the 11th state to allow recreational marijuana. Effective Jan. 1, residents can legally purchase and possess up to one ounce of marijuana at a time.

While local officials cannot prevent people from possessing pot, they may determine whether residents can legally buy it in their hometowns. County and municipal officials must decide whether to ban or allow cannabis businesses – and some are already acting to do so.

By a 5-3 vote, the Waterloo City Council on Monday night approved an amendment to its code of ordinances that prohibits cannabis business establishments.

The measure passed by the same 5-3 vote taken at an Oct. 21 committee meeting on the issue…

