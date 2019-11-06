Concerns over proposed cell tower

The Monroe County Board on Monday listened to concerns from rural Columbia residents in regard to a proposed new AT&T cell tower.

Monroe County Director of Mapping and Platting Mike Fausz brought the request by AT&T before the board. The tower is proposed at 1332 Valmeyer Road on property owned by Advantage Self-Storage.

The tower proposed is a 155-foot-tall monopole structure.

AT&T representative Matt Schlichter described the tower as being needed to ensure good cell service across Columbia.

Several local citizens spoke out against the plan, stating this tower would have a flashing red light on top and would be a visual eyesore that would reduce their property values and make their homes less attractive to live in…

