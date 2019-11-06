Red Bud author pens children’s book

With Halloween over, the holiday season is in full swing and one local author has an offering that could be a welcome addition to families’ holiday tradition.

That is “The First Reindeer,” a children’s Christmas book written by Susan Barker of Red Bud that is celebrating its one-year anniversary of release.

“It’s been a real positive reception, especially locally,” said Barber, who has lived in Waterloo, Columbia, Dupo and Maeystown. “I’ve been able to do some readings at libraries and signings for kids. I’m pretty happy…”

