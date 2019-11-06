Waterloo FFA wins national award

The Waterloo FFA chapter brought another accolade home this weekend after it won an award Thursday during the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

The group won the National Premier Chapter Award in the growing leaders category, making the Waterloo chapter one of five to win an award of that level this year.

“Growing leaders is the area I’m most proud of what we do in the program,” Waterloo FFA advisor Tim McDermott said, noting it focuses on leadership skills that will be valuable after students graduate. “I’m proud of the work that the students do and look forward to what they’re able to continue to do with the skills they developed through the activities they participated in.”

As part of the growing leaders category, the Waterloo FFA completed activities in various areas like personal growth and scholarship…

