Friday night dog rescue

Republic-Times- November 30, 2024

The Waterloo Fire Department was paged just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a dog stuck in a ditch near Weeping Willow Court in the Chantilly Village Subdivision west of Waterloo.

Initial information stated the dog was not injured, but it was elderly and unable escape an underground washout leading to a sinkhole.

After about an hour of work and the use of a reciprocating saw and an extracation tool to remove tree roots, fire department personnel were able to safely free the dog, named Oshie, and return it to its owner.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

The season of giving

November 26, 2024

Rising estimate for CHS renovations

November 26, 2024

Oak Hill ouster explained

November 26, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web