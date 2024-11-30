Friday night dog rescue

The Waterloo Fire Department was paged just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a dog stuck in a ditch near Weeping Willow Court in the Chantilly Village Subdivision west of Waterloo.

Initial information stated the dog was not injured, but it was elderly and unable escape an underground washout leading to a sinkhole.

After about an hour of work and the use of a reciprocating saw and an extracation tool to remove tree roots, fire department personnel were able to safely free the dog, named Oshie, and return it to its owner.