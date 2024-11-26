The season of giving

Families throughout Monroe County will soon enjoy the staples of the holiday season, from Thanksgiving turkey and pumpkin pie to Christmas presents nestled under the tree.

However, many in the community will have difficulty celebrating due to financial hardship, relying on others to offer what they can during this season of giving.

As is the case each year, Monroe County House of Neighborly Service in downtown Waterloo serves as a hub for charity in the community through the holiday season.

On top of accepting donations as they always do, HNS earlier this month hosted its fifth annual Festival of Christmas, a dinner and auction serving as a major holiday fundraiser.

HNS Executive Director Natalie Kawalec said the event raised roughly $24,000 which will help the organization provide its usual support through the end of the year.

Over the past few weeks, HNS has also been busy with its usual Thanksgiving charity, working with the Bank of Monroe County, St. Paul United Church of Christ in both Waterloo and Columbia and several other organizations to put together Thanksgiving baskets consisting of food for the holiday as well as general household essentials.

Speaking with the Republic-Times late last week, Kawalec said roughly 200 baskets had been made with about 150 given out.

When it comes to Christmas charity, HNS is ready for its family adoption program, with individuals or families sponsoring those who are struggling through the holidays.

“We have families that adopt our clients in need,” Kawalec said. “They get a wishlist, and they go out and shop for them, and we’re able to give those gifts to the families in need. The parents get to wrap the gifts, and then they can have Christmas together.”

Kawalec said wishlists can vary from family to family, with various presents requested for younger members of the family.

“Usually it consists of a couple outfits for them, maybe one or two toys or something that’s on their wishlist depending on the age of the child,” Kawalec said. “We added where they can get bedding if they need new bedding, and then we did add a family wishlist.”

Though presents and other special treats are on many of these wishlists, Kawalec noted some of the most commonly requested items are household necessities.

She added many families are eager to receive goods that some in the county may take for granted.

Kawalec also spoke to the generosity she’s seen in the community as she’s served in her position at HNS for a little over a year now.

“It just amazes me that the community is able to do it,” Kawalec said. “We can come together, and these families help out families they don’t know and are able to get them Christmas each year.”

She also expressed her gratitude for those who donate to HNS to make sure their holiday giving can happen, including Waterloo Odd Fellows and CleanCar Express who both donate 100 hams for those requiring assistance to make a holiday meal come together.

Local schools, community organizations and other businesses also contribute for the holidays.

“It definitely takes a village to make it happen,” Kawalec said. “During our outreach week, we have all the local banks help us just with collecting items, organizing the items. Everybody that donates, all the different organizations help us out. We’ll have organizations that donate a whole bunch of shoes or a group that donates a bunch of winter coats.”

For more information on HNS and the Christmas family adoption program, visit monroecountyhns.org.

Plenty of other organizations are getting involved in holiday giving as well.

Regarding Thanksgiving charity, the Waterloo Lions Club will be celebrating its annual Share the Feast event once again at the Waterloo VFW on Thursday.

Lions Sarah and Michael Karban said the event typically serves around 325-350 individuals, with some eating there and many simply stopping by to pick up food.

They noted how the event has been going on as a community service project for decades, mostly being worked by Lions Club members each year alongside a few friends who offer their time.

“It’s great to have a feeling of being able to provide someone with just a piece of Thanksgiving tradition,” Michael said.

Sarah emphasized the sentiment, adding, “That and just letting them know that there are people out there who care.”

Though last-minute reservations might be unavailable, those still looking for help in procuring a Thanksgiving meal can contact Sue Sweet at 618-830-6293.

The Waterloo Rotary Club is well-known in the community for its Tree of Lights program, which assists HNS, Human Support Services, the Waterloo High School Wellness Program and various charities in the area such as St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Rotarian Mark Altadonna said this year’s goal is $47,000, with letters already sent out to frequent givers in the area.

Accepting donations throughout the year and ultimately distributing funds when the goal is met, the Tree of Lights collection surpassed a total of $1 million funds raised in 2022.

Altadonna spoke to the positive impact he’s seen his club and the Tree of Lights have over the years.

“Usually every year we receive letters of thanks from people who have been direct beneficiaries or indirect through the various agencies that we support,” Altadonna said. “I think we’ve witnessed families being able to have a decent holiday that maybe otherwise wouldn’t without the support from the Tree of Lights.”

Check donations to the Tree of Lights can be made payable to “Waterloo Rotary TOL” and sent to State Bank at P.O. Box 148 in Waterloo.

Another community organization spreading Christmas charity is the Waterloo Optimist Club, which is once again hosting its Giving Tree event at Outsider Tavern.

Donations can be made at the bar with donor names placed on the tree. Ornaments are $10, presents are $50 and $100 can be donated to appear on the star.

Outsider Tavern owner and Optimist Club member Donovan Melican noted how the Giving Tree and the Optimists in general push to make the holiday season special for the kids they purchase presents for.

“They’re a bunch of hardworking guys that just wanna make the community a better place,” Melican said. “If we can help children, that’s what the club is for. Any child in the area that needs help, they’ll do whatever they can to help them.”

Both the Waterloo and Columbia Police Departments are also getting into the holiday season.

Waterloo is once again hosting its Shop with a Cop program, sponsoring families for the holiday season.

As WPD Sgt. Shaun Wiegand described, families will stop by Dec. 14 to enjoy breakfast followed by a visit to Walmart during which an officer will join them to take care of their holiday wishlist.

Officers also step back into the store after the families depart to pick up a surprise gift.

Wiegand noted how the event helps a number of children in the community get more familiar with police officers. It also provides Waterloo officers the opportunity to be there at a happier moment rather than the difficult or tragic times they are usually present for.

“In the previous four years, I’ve been able to see the joy on kids’ faces of all ages, both while we’re shopping and when we’re delivering that surprise present,” Wiegand said. “It’s a remarkable thing because sometimes in this job we don’t always get to see the joyful or the better situations that people are going through. We’re only called during the worst times. So it’s nice to be able to be there for people under better circumstances, during a highlight, maybe, in their life.”

Wiegand voiced his thanks to Dakota Street – Country Financial and Champion Martial Arts in Columbia for their contributions to the program.

Those looking to donate to this program can contact program co-chair Chad Harris at charris@waterloo.il.us.

The Columbia Police Department is also getting involved this holiday season as it is once again aiding Columbia Caring for Our Community.

As it does each year, the program collects donations in order to support families in the community, particularly when it comes to purchasing toys for local kids in need.

Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said that a number of families that have required assistance in the past have been contacted, though those looking to ask for assistance or offer donations can do so at the police station or through HNS as the department partners with them each year.

Donjon spoke shortly after dropping off a donation at HNS on Monday, noting how participating in the giving makes the holidays all the more special.

“It makes a Monday morning a really nice Monday morning because you’re doing stuff to help others and serve others, and that’s what the reason for the season is,” Donjon said. “Helping out makes you feel better, too.”

Other organizations in the community are also offering help through the season.

Monroe County EMS is hosting its annual Toys for Tots drive at Walmart on Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations are also accepted from Dec. 1-13 at Bank of Monroe County, State Bank, Monroe County EMS and Monroe County Courthouse as well as a few other locations listed on the Monroe County EMS Facebook page.

The Monroe County YMCA is hosting an Angel Tree Drive as well, accepting donations for the tree in its lobby or at jennifer.hollowell@gwrymca.org.