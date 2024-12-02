Monday morning crashes in Columbia

Republic-Times- December 2, 2024

Emergency personnel responded to two separate crashes during the morning rush hour in Columbia.

The first occurred about 7:35 a.m. Monday involving multiple vehicles on Route 3 just south of South Main Street in Columbia. No injuries were reported in that incident. One of the vehicles involved was a semi tractor-trailer. The Columbia Fire Department assisted with traffic control.

The CFD also responded shortly before 8 a.m. Monday to a rollover crash on I-255 at milepost 4 after a vehicle went off the roadway for unknown reasons. Per Illinois State Police, no injuries were reported in that crash.

Republic-Times

