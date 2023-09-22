Friday morning pursuit ends in arrest

Pictured, from left, are Dakota H. Bowman, 29, of Jerseyville, and Samantha M. Hammelman, 25, of East Alton. Both remain in custody at the Monroe County Jail after fleeing police through three counties early Friday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from Columbia police and the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, successfully apprehended two suspects following a Friday morning pursuit connected to a strong-armed robbery committed earlier in Missouri. A large amount of illegal drugs were located inside the vehicle.

The MCSD said shortly before 5:50 a.m., a deputy observed a stolen gray Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Route 3 near Ames Road just outside of Red Bud. The car was entered into the police computer system as a felony vehicle stolen recently in Normandy, Mo.

The deputy followed this vehicle as it traveled south while waiting for additional units to arrive in the area before attempting to make a stop. Information provided to the MCSD was that the driver was armed with a handgun. Once additional deputies arrived in the area, a stop attempt was made. However, the vehicle fled into Randolph County, traveling east on Route 154 through Red Bud and into the rural area of Randolph County. The pursuit circled back to Route 3 northbound, returning into Monroe County.

This pursuit continued on Route 3, where additional MCSD units joined in the incident. Deputies deployed spike strips in an attempt to disable the car’s tires on Route 3 near J Road. The vehicle struck these spike strips, causing a tire to deflate and slowing the vehicle down.

Additional spikes were deployed south of Waterloo and again on Route 3 near Route 158 in Columbia. Columbia police officers, along with investigators with the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, assisted in attempting to stop the vehicle at this point.

At 6:48 a.m., the vehicle – after losing its tires and sparks were seen flying from the wheel rims – finally came to a stop on I-255 near the 11 mile marker just north of Dupo. The driver and passenger were both taken into custody under gunpoint from several police vehicles and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

The driver was identified by police as a Dakota H. Bowman, 29, of Jerseyville, who had active felony warrants out for his arrest. The passenger is Samantha M. Hammelman, 25, of East Alton. Both remain in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

Investigators with the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force are conducting interviews due to the vehicle being reported stolen, police said. Inside the vehicle were two pellet guns that replicate a real firearm and a “large amount of narcotics,” per the MCSD.

Illinois investigators are working with Missouri investigators on possible charges due to crimes being committed in both states, the MCSD said.

For a video of the end of the police pursuit as captured by a FOX2 News helicopter, click here.