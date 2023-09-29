I-255 pursuit ends in arrest

The Columbia Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted area law enforcement agencies late Thursday night with a pursuit that started out of the area and ended near Dupo.

At about 11:10 p.m., local police were alerted of a teal Ford Mustang that eluded Sauget police and was traveling about 100 miles per hour on I-255 southbound. The car had already made it over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into St. Louis County by the time local police could respond.

The Mustang continued to I-55 north, then exited onto Lindbergh Boulevard and continued to Lemay Ferry Road before taking Telegraph Road northbound onto I-255 eastbound back toward Illinois.

Columbia police said one of its officers set up a spike strip on I-255 at that time, which successfully punctured one of the car’s tires.

The car continued north on I-255 before finally crashing into a guardrail at the Dupo exit. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Sauget police took two women into custody at that time.