I-255 pursuit ends in arrest

Republic-Times- September 29, 2023

The Columbia Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted area law enforcement agencies late Thursday night with a pursuit that started out of the area and ended near Dupo.

At about 11:10 p.m., local police were alerted of a teal Ford Mustang that eluded Sauget police and was traveling about 100 miles per hour on I-255 southbound. The car had already made it over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into St. Louis County by the time local police could respond.

The Mustang continued to I-55 north, then exited onto Lindbergh Boulevard and continued to Lemay Ferry Road before taking Telegraph Road northbound onto I-255 eastbound back toward Illinois.

Columbia police said one of its officers set up a spike strip on I-255 at that time, which successfully punctured one of the car’s tires.

The car continued north on I-255 before finally crashing into a guardrail at the Dupo exit. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Sauget police took two women into custody at that time.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Driver in police pursuit ordered held in jail

September 27, 2023

Drought tempers fall harvest

September 27, 2023

WPD sergeant settlement

September 27, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19