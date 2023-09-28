Driver in police pursuit ordered held in jail

Pictured, from left, are Dakota H. Bowman, 29, of Jerseyville, and Samantha M. Hamelmann, 31, of Godfrey, who were apprehended on I-255 after fleeing police through three counties early Friday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from Columbia police and the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, successfully apprehended two suspects following a Friday morning pursuit connected to a strong-armed robbery committed earlier in Missouri.

A large amount of illegal drugs were located inside the vehicle.

While the female passenger was released, the driver in this incident was ordered to remain in jail during a Wednesday hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo.

The MCSD said shortly before 5:50 a.m. Friday, a deputy observed a stolen gray Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Route 3 near Ames Road just outside of Red Bud. The car had been entered into the police computer system as a felony vehicle stolen recently in Normandy, Mo.

The deputy followed the Nissan as it traveled south while waiting for additional units to arrive in the area before attempting to make a stop. Information provided to the MCSD was that the driver was possibly armed with a handgun.

Once additional deputies arrived in the area, a stop attempt was made. However, the vehicle fled into Randolph County, traveling east on Route 154 through Red Bud and into the rural area of Randolph County. The pursuit circled back to Route 3 northbound, returning into Monroe County.

This pursuit continued on Route 3, where additional MCSD units joined in the incident. Deputies deployed spike strips in an attempt to disable the car’s tires on Route 3 near J Road. The vehicle struck these spike strips, causing a tire to deflate and slowing the vehicle down.

Additional spikes were deployed south of Waterloo and again on Route 3 near Route 158 in Columbia. Columbia police officers, along with investigators from the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, assisted in attempting to stop the vehicle at this point.

A video of the police pursuit was captured by a FOX2 News helicopter.

At 6:48 a.m., the vehicle – after losing its tires and sparks were seen flying from the wheel rims – finally came to a stop on I-255 near the 11 mile marker just north of Dupo. The driver and passenger were both taken into custody under gunpoint from several police vehicles and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

The driver was identified by police as Dakota H. Bowman, 29, of Jerseyville, who had active felony warrants out for his arrest. The passenger was Samantha M. Hamelmann, 31, of Godfrey.

Both were taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Inside the vehicle were two pellet guns that replicate a real firearm and a “large amount of narcotics,” per the MCSD.

On Sunday, Bowman was officially charged with possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of a converted/stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and aggravated fleeing/eluding police. Hamelmann was charged with possession of meth.

A conditions of release hearing took place Monday at the Monroe County Courthouse, after which Hamelmann was ordered released with an Oct. 12 preliminary hearing.

As for Bowman, his conditions of release hearing was continued to Wednesday, during which he was denied pre-trial release from jail. Just last week marked the beginning of cashless bail in Illinois as part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, which also specifies procedures judges must use to impose pretrial detention.

After having his hearing continued twice, Judge Chris Hitzemann finally heard arguments from Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb and public defender Art Morris regarding Bowman.

Hitzemann denied release for Bowman on grounds of him being a “willful flight risk,” citing police reports and multiple failure to appear warrants over the past three years.

Bowman stated during the hearing he intends to appeal the judge’s detention ruling.

A preliminary hearing in Bowman’s case is set for Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. with a tentative trial date set for Nov. 13.

For a video of the end of the police pursuit as captured by a FOX2 News helicopter, click here.