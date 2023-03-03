Friday fire calls in Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to multiple calls.

The first one, at 2:15 p.m. was to assist the Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments with a structure fire reported at 2427 Old Route 3 just north of Davis Street Ferry Road. The fire was reported to be extinguished a short time later at the two-story residence.

The next call came shortly before 2:30 p.m., with a report of a utility pole down with electrical wires on the ground in the 600 block of North Main Street. Ameren was dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported in either incident.