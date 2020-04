Pictured is the scene of a Friday evening structure fire on North 2nd Street in Dupo. (Tammy Taylor photo)

The Dupo Fire Department received assistance from Cahokia, Camp Jackson, Columbia and Prairie du Pont firefighters in responding to a fire inside a former business that is now a rental property in the 100 block of North 2nd Street at Emma Avenue in Dupo about 6 p.m. Friday.

Heavy fire and smoke were showing from the structure upon firefighter arrival.