House fire south of Waterloo under investigation

Pictured is what’s left of the home at 4375 JJ Road south of Waterloo following two Sunday morning fires.

Firefighters responded twice within a few hours early Sunday morning to a home in the 4300 block of JJ Road south of Waterloo.

The first call came shortly before 1:15 a.m. All occupants had safely exited the residence and flames were knocked down quickly with plenty of smoke seen throughout.

At about 4:30 a.m., the Waterloo Fire Department received assistance from the Red Bud and Maeystown fire departments for a fully involved rekindling at that address.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate the blaze.

Waterloo Assistant Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said he could not offer details at this time due to the incident being under investigation.

“There’s nothing left,” LLoyd said as to the extent of damage resulting from the fire.