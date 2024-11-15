Friday crash in Red Bud turns fatal

Republic-Times- November 15, 2024

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 9 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of West Market Street at Linn Street in Red Bud.

Responding agencies included the Red Bud Fire Department, Red Bud Police Department and MedStar ambulance.

The North County News reported that police said a 2012 Ford F150 Raptor driven by William Reese, 47, of Sparta, was traveling eastbound on Market Street, while a Ford Escape driven by Sandra Vessels, 68, of Red Bud, was traveling westbound on Market Street.

Red Bud firefighters extricated Vessels from her vehicle and she was transported by MedStar ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Reese was cited by police for improper use of an electronic communications device (cell phone), improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Funeral services for Vessels take place Thursday in Red Bud. To view her obituary, click here.

