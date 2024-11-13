Honor. Duty. Sacrifice. Monroe County salutes its veterans



Columbia Post 581 American Legion Honor Guard member Ray Bense salutes the U.S. Navy flag during a performance of the “Armed Forces Salute” at Monday’s Veterans Day ceremony.

As it is every year, Veterans Day proved to be a busy occasion for Monroe County as Waterloo and Columbia residents gathered to recognize those who have served their country throughout its history.

This year, Waterloo’s Veterans Day ceremony took place Friday evening in the Waterloo High School auditorium.

Serving as the color guard for the ceremony was the Metzger-Crook Post 6504 VFW Honor Guard.

Attendees of the event enjoyed an opening performance of the “National Anthem” courtesy of the Waterloo High School and Gibault Catholic High School concert choirs. The group also performed “A Tribute to the Armed Services” and “God Bless America” later in the ceremony.

Pastor Matt Heck of LifechurchX offered the opening prayer and closing benediction.

Introduced by Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter, WHS Principal Tim McDermott was the first of several speakers.

Along with welcoming attendees to the school, McDermott spoke about the district’s efforts in not only educating Waterloo youth but helping them become strong citizens.

“Beyond the learning, we also work with our students to help them learn how to become good people, and part of that learning is helping them figure out how to connect to our community and the value of giving back and service,” McDermott said. “This event tonight exemplifies all those things that we work with our students on each day. And we have a stage full of individuals who certainly know the value of giving back in service.”

American Legion Post 747 Commander Clyde Heller spoke next, offering a brief history of Veterans Day as it began as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, serving primarily as a recognition of the end of World War I. It was in 1978 that the day was officially named Veterans Day.

Heller’s speech also focused on the VFW Auxiliary, the group which received specific recognition at this year’s ceremony as Vietnam veterans and female service members have in the past.

“I think of the importance of support functions in any military action,” Heller said. “We can always think about deployments that failed because they lacked something in support… After the battle, the VFW Auxiliary provides much-needed support in many ways for the battle-worn veteran. For this, we salute all who serve in the auxiliary.”

Waterloo VFW Commander Mike Douglas also touched on the importance of the auxiliary and thanked those who put in the work to support American veterans.

Metzger-Crook Post 6504 VFW Auxiliary President Carol Schilling likewise kept the theme going, though, as a member of the auxiliary, she also noted that the focus of Veterans Day should still be the veterans themselves.

“As an auxiliary, while we are honored to be recognized tonight, we don’t exist without the veterans,” Schilling said. “We want to thank the veterans for their sacrifices and their service to our country.”

The guest speaker for the event was Cindy Watters, Auxiliary President for the VFW Department of Illinois.

Watters offered a history and some general facts about the auxiliary organization, noting how it has stayed active and contributed greatly in assisting veterans over the years as it has held strong to a number of longstanding bylaws and rituals.

One detail of the auxiliary’s history Watters noted was from the 2015 National Convention in which it was decided males would be welcome in the auxiliary, allowing husbands, fathers and sons of female veterans to better support their loved ones.

“Since 1914, the VFW Auxiliary has united individuals from all walks of life with a common purpose: to improve the lives of veterans, service members, their families and their communities,” Watters said. “The programs we run are designed to bring much-needed services, information and assistance to these targeted groups. Our work is not just about giving back, it’s about honoring a debt of gratitude.”

Speaking further about Veterans Day, Watters said it is a day for all Americans to reflect on the sacrifices veterans have made and commit to honoring their legacy, cherishing the gift of freedom.

In line with the auxiliary’s mission, she added that support for veterans goes beyond just thanking them, as folks must continue advocating for their needs and help in creating opportunities for them to thrive.

While Waterloo’s main Veterans Day ceremony took place Friday, the community also hosted the annual Laying of the Wreath on Monday at the Veterans Memorial in Lakeview Park.

Among the speakers at that brief ceremony was Darter – himself a veteran of the Vietnam War – who spoke about his experiences in the military, including some of the struggles and losses he experienced.

“To those that I served with, we had some good times, we had some bad times,” Darter said. “On the days that were good, we had laughs, and on the bad days, death was all around us. To those who have already gone, to those that are remaining, I wish you peace.”

As Waterloo was hosting its Laying of the Wreath, Columbia residents gathered at American Legion Post 581 for the community’s Veterans Day ceremony.

The event once again featured performances by the Belleville Community Band, specifically the “National Anthem,” “Armed Forces Salute” and “God Bless America.”

Post 581’s Honor Guard presented the colors, and the post’s chaplain, David Bollone, led in an opening prayer.

With the ceremony led by American Legion Post 581 Commander Greg Smith, Columbia Mayor Bob Hill served as the first speaker.

Hill voiced his appreciation for American military veterans and stressed the importance of upholding the ideals they have sacrificed so much for.

“As a community, let us commit to upholding the values of unity, service and shared responsibility,” Hill said. “With a focus on this common goal, we can strive together to build a future worthy of the sacrifices made by our veterans in a country that stands tall in peace and in purpose.”

Auxiliary Unit 581 President Clara Schaefer was next to speak, reciting a poem to the audience in honor of veterans.

Mike Nowak, commander of Songs of American Legion Squadron 581, followed. He spoke briefly, explaining some of the work the squadron does as it hosts events throughout the year to spotlight veterans’ service and raise funds for veterans and their families.

“Veterans Day is a great day where our nation recognizes and celebrates your selfless decision to wear the uniform and defend not only our country, but the free world,” Nowak said.

The guest speaker for the event was former Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith, who spoke as the chairman of the Monroe County Veterans Book project.

With the first veterans book written some years ago, a board led by Smith has been organizing the publication of a second book to record those local veterans who might have been missed previously.

With over 1,000 veterans included in the first book, Smith said over 350 veterans are set to be included in the second, with applications still open through the end of the year.

Much of Smith’s speech centered around highlighting some of the individual veterans that have been submitted over the past few months.

Smith identified veterans with local ties who have served in conflicts throughout U.S. history, including a German immigrant who came to the area and served in the American Civil War, a musician who served as a messenger and provided aid on the battlefield during World War I and Carl Bode of the former Bode’s Sode’s in Waterloo, who used to tell the story of how he reached for his pack of cigarettes only to find they had been sliced in half by a bullet.

“It is important to save the information of our local veterans because someday, somebody’s going to ask about them, and we have them in the book,” Smith said. “It is important for us to try and save that history.”