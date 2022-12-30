Two-vehicle crash Friday in Columbia

Columbia EMS, police and fire departments responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with lane blockage and injuries at the intersection of the northbound lane of Route 3 and N. Main Street.

A red 2016 Mazda driven by Elizabeth Shrewsbury, 22, of Waterloo, was attempting to turn left from Route 3 southbound onto North Main Street when it came into the path of a 2019 Toyota that was northbound on Route 3 driven by Brian Sanders, 39, of St. Louis.

Shrewsbury, a 48-year-old front seat passenger and back seat passengers ages 1 and 1 month were all transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shrewsbury was cited for failure to yield-turning left.

The roadway was cleared shortly before 3 p.m.