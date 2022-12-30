Catalytic converter thefts at Columbia dealership

The theft of catalytic converters from two vehicles on the lot of George Weber Chevrolet auto dealership on Old Route 3 in Columbia is under investigation.

Police said that at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday, video surveillance shows a black SUV enter the dealership property, after which a suspect cut catalytic converters from a 2023 Chevy Traverse and 2002 Dodge Ram from the north end of the dealership lot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.