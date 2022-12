Pictured is the crash scene Thursday in Columbia. (Stella Linnemann photo)

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 2:20 p.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

It was not immediately known if any injuries were reported, but the Columbia Fire Department was requested due to possible entrapment.

Other responding agencies included Columbia police and Columbia EMS.

The vehicles involved were a white crossover SUV and a black BMW crossover SUV.

Check for more information as it becomes available.