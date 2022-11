The Columbia and Waterloo fire departments assisted the Millstadt Fire Department with a brush fire near the 6000 block of Prairie Drive just off of Route 158 between Triple Lakes Road and Douglas Road west of Millstadt.

CFD was paged shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday. WFD was requested about 1:50 p.m. for the use of its brush truck.

The spread of fire was contained just before 2 p.m., although crews remained on the scene to completely extinguish the blaze.