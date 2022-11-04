Police pursuit Friday on I-255

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tan 2009 Mercury SUV sped away from a deputy attempting to make a traffic stop on I-255 westbound about 1:45 p.m. Friday.

The SUV, occupied by two White males, continued speeding west on I-255 with a deputy in pursuit before crossing the J.B. Bridge into Missouri, then taking the Koch Road exit and going back onto I-255 westbound until taking I-55 northbound into St. Louis City.

The deputy reported speeds of up to 110 miles per hour during the pursuit, which ended with the suspects taking an exit and then abandoning the vehicle near South Broadway and fleeing on foot. They were last seen by deputies in the area of Nebraska and Oregon avenues.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was contacted for assistance, and the abandoned SUV was secured by deputies for further investigation. A K-9 search was initiated in an attempt to locate the suspects, one of which was described as having a shaved head and goatee.