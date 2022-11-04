Vehicle break-in at Columbia Lakes

Police are investigating a vehicle break-in that occurred early Friday morning in the Columbia Lakes subdivision.

A witness told police they observed a skinny male wearing a black hoodie in the backyard of a residence, after which the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched about 4:20 a.m. to the 2600 block of Kory Drive to launch its aerial drone in assisting police in a suspect search.

Only one unlocked vehicle was reported to have been entered at this time, police said, adding that items inside the vehicle were stolen.