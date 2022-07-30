Firearm flashed from van on I-255

Police agencies were on the lookout Saturday evening for a white late-1990s GMC Sierra van with its back window busted out following an alleged incident on I-255 in Columbia.

At about 6:45 p.m., a motorist reported to Columbia police that a Black male passenger in this van was waving a gun at passing motorists on I-255 northbound near the Columbia exit.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network alert was issued for neighboring law enforcement to watch for this vehicle, which may have taken the Dupo exit on I-255.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.