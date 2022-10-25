Fire damages Waterloo businesses

Pictured, Waterloo firefighters battle the flames early Tuesday morning at 411 Park Street. (Kermit Constantine photo)

A building that serves as home to multiple Waterloo businesses was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning after flames from a burning nearby motor home spread to the structure.

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 2 a.m. to a motor home fire next to 411 Park Street. The fire quickly spread to the structure, causing extensive damage. Firefighters returned to that location at about 7:45 a.m. to extinguish hotspots.

Businesses that operate from that building include Full Throttle Screen Printing, Adorable Beast and Simplicity Software. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

“Don’t quite have the words right now,” Full Throttle owner Patrick Ahrens posted on Facebook following the fire. “This business has been my life for the past 12 years. I built it from a single heat press and vinyl cutter to a full-fledged printing company. I’m feeling a bit numb at the moment.”

The motor home that caught fire was owned by Ahrens. His father-in-law, Randy Rehmer, said the two had been working on the RV recently and had just gotten it running again.

Adorable Beast, which is a pet grooming business owned by Kelsie Felix and Justine Hennrich, posted on Facebook that no animals were inside at the time of the fire.

“We will be closed until further notice,” Adorable Beast posted. “Please give us time to navigate this difficult situation.”

Check for more information as it becomes available.